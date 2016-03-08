Transfer News: Real Madrid looking to secure services of Man City jewel

04 November at 17:20
At the age of 19, Brahim Diaz is getting limited playing time for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, but when called upon, the youngster has always delivered. In 2 matches in the League cup for his team, Diaz has scored 2 goals. However, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, City seriously risk losing the player on a free transfer.

And according to Spanish newspaper Marca, Real Madrid are strongly interested in the player, with Florentino Perez already looking to secure the player's services and the Los Blancos seemingly being in pole position.

