Transfer news: Real Madrid offer Bale for Pogba?

27 April at 16:30
Real Madrid are open to offering Gareth Bale in exchange for Paul Pogba, Tuttosport reports. The Turin-based paper claims the Merengues are leading the race to sign the Frenchman who is also wanted by Juventus.

The La Liga giants will also add a cash offer to persuade the Red Devils to sell their star but Manchester United are reluctant to sell their top player in the summer.

According to reports in France, Pogba has already told his team-mates that he wants Old Trafford exit at the end of the season. Juve remain interested and could sacrifice either Paulo Dybala or Douglas Costa to make the Frenchman's return happen.
 

