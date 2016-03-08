Transfer News: Real Madrid set price tag for Juventus target James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez, currently on loan at Bayern Munich, seems destined to return to Real Madrid next summer. However, this could and is likely to be only temporary and he could be on his way out of the club once again.



Among the clubs most interested in the Colombian star there would also be Juventus which remains at the window in the event that Bayern does not redeem the player.



According to reports from El Confidencial, in the event of a return to Madrid, the Los Blancos would set an asking price of 60 million euros, though more realistically they would be willing to fall below the 50 million threshold.