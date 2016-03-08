Transfer news: Real Madrid showing interest in Juventus midfielder
19 March at 17:15According to what has been reported by Ansa today, Real Madrid are seriously interested in signing Juventus' Bosnian central midfielder Miralem Pjanic. Pjanic, who has gained considerable affection and praise due to his playmaking abilities, could move to Madrid as a result of the ever-increasing relationship between Real Madrid and Juventus; which began with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Now, Real Madrid are looking at selling Isco, James Rodriguez and Marcelo to Juventus while the Bianconeri eye up the possibility of letting Paulo Dybala go - and now possibly Pjanic too.
Although Juventus are in no big rush to sell Pjanic, the club are still needing to make up funds after the €110m signing of Madrid's star man last summer. Selling Pjanic could help to balance the books; whilst making sure that Madrid are willing to keep negotiating with them in regards to other players.
