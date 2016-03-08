Transfer news: Real Madrid star, Barça and Spurs target on Napoli shortlist
16 November at 16:30Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly eyeing moves for Real Madrid star Mariano Diaz and Tottenham and Barcelona targets Krzysztof Piatek and Kasper Dolberg.
Today's edition of Corriere dello Sport states that Napoli are already drawing plans for the January transfer window and signing a striker will be their priority in winter.
While Edinson Cavani continues to draw links with the partenopei, Carlo Ancelotti's men are also interested in Mariano Diaz, Kasper Dolberg and Krzysztof Piatek.
All three of these strikers are also possible options that Napoli can explore this winter, with Dolberg being targeted by Tottenham and Piatek being targeted by Barcelona after an impressive start to the season with Genoa so far.
As for Mariano, Napoli are keeping tabs on him and with January coming closer and closer with every passing day and the striker not having played regularly for Real Madrid so far this season.
