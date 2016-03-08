Transfer news: Roma linked with the ‘other’ Hazard
17 November at 15:35The eyes (and the mind) of Roma sporting director Monchi are never stuck and are already extended for the next summer transfer market. And so, for June, Roma have set their sights on Eden Hazard's brother Thorgan, who is doing wonders at Borussia Monchengladbach: 7 goals and 4 assists in 11 games, one of the secrets that brought the German team to second place in the Bundesliga.
Currently, the Belgian is valued between 25 and 30 million euros, but his contract expires in June 2020, so it is possible to work on the formula and price of the deal. Moreover, Hazard is very flexible and can play in almost all roles in the attack.
