Transfer news: Roma man headed for exit after just 6 months

Pastore Roma maglia gialla sguardo
15 November at 12:15
It seemed destined to be a fantastic deal but ultimately Javier Pastore’s transfer to Roma has been a failure for all involved. Pastore joined Roma from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer but has struggled with fitness and as a result could be headed for the exit as soon as January.
 
There is reported interest from the Chinese Super League in the Argentine midfielder, with Shanghai SIPG and Beijing Guoan linked as potential destinations. There is also reported interest from Europe but it seems clear that the midfielder may be lacking what is required to keep performing at the highest level.
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.