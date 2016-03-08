Transfer news: Roma man headed for exit after just 6 months
15 November at 12:15It seemed destined to be a fantastic deal but ultimately Javier Pastore’s transfer to Roma has been a failure for all involved. Pastore joined Roma from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer but has struggled with fitness and as a result could be headed for the exit as soon as January.
There is reported interest from the Chinese Super League in the Argentine midfielder, with Shanghai SIPG and Beijing Guoan linked as potential destinations. There is also reported interest from Europe but it seems clear that the midfielder may be lacking what is required to keep performing at the highest level.
