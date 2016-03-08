Transfer news: Roma offered Dzeko to Juventus in January
11 May at 18:25According to what has been reported by the Italian newspaper Il Corriere di Torino, in January, Roma offered Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko to fellow Serie A club Juventus.
The paper reports that Juventus, however, were not interested and opted not to pursue him further. A couple of weeks later, when Juventus were looking for Gonzalo Higuain's next destination, Roma once again offered Dzeko as part of a deal to sign Higuain but, once again, Juventus rejected the proposal and Higuain moved to Chelsea.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments