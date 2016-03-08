Transfer news: Roma offered Dzeko to Juventus in January

According to what has been reported by the Italian newspaper Il Corriere di Torino, in January, Roma offered Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko to fellow Serie A club Juventus. 

The paper reports that Juventus, however, were not interested and opted not to pursue him further. A couple of weeks later, when Juventus were looking for Gonzalo Higuain's next destination, Roma once again offered Dzeko as part of a deal to sign Higuain but, once again, Juventus rejected the proposal and Higuain moved to Chelsea.

