Transfer news: Roma summer signing could leave in January

09 November at 18:00
According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma midfielder Javier Pastore, who signed for the Giallorossi from PSG during the summer, could already be heading for the exit.
 
La Gazzetta’s reports state that discontent from Pastore at a lack of game-time has led Chinese clubs to begin to rear their heads. Shanghai SIPG, Beijing Guoan and Guangzhou all appear ready to battle it out for Flaco.
 
Pastore’s spell in Rome may not be short lived, with it thought that Roma’s sporting director Monchi wants at least €20-€25m to let the Argentine midfielder leave the Italian capital.
 
