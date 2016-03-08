Transfer news: Sampdoria target former PSG man Ben Arfa
02 August at 12:45According to what has been reported by Il Secolo XIX, Sampdoria are considering a move for former PSG and Newcastle United midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa.
Ben Arfa, who most recently played for Ligue 1 outfit Rennes, is available on a free transfer; something that particularly appeals to the Genoan side as they look to rebuild their squad without former head coach Marco Giampaolo, who left to join AC Milan at the start of the summer.
