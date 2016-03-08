Transfer news: Serie A defender linked to Inter to replace departing star?

08 November at 09:50
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Inter Milan are continuing to monitor Sampdoria’s Danish defender Joachim Andersen, who is also a target for Arsenal and Manchester United.
 
The reports suggest that Piero Ausilio was present at Inter U19’s UEFA Youth League game with Barcelona, alongside Sampdoria director Carlo Osti and the lawyer Antonio Romei. This suggests the two clubs are on good terms and are working towards a deal.
 
Andersen could be signed to replace Miranda, who looks to be leaving the club. Jorge Mendes, Miranda’s agent, is attempting to try and get him a move to Spain; yet the Brazilian himself has not excluded the possibility of returning to Brazil.
 
