Transfer news: Spanish giants serious about Milan star
15 November at 13:15According to what has been reported by QS, Real Madrid are serious about AC Milan’s Spanish forward Suso. Suso, currently on international duty with his Spain, said yesterday in an interview that he was honoured by Madrid’s interest but for now he remains focused on Milan.
Suso was reportedly offered to Real Madrid in the summer, with the Spaniard having a clause in his contract that allows foreign clubs to sign him for just €38m in the first two weeks of July in the summer transfer window.
