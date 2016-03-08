Transfer news: Spurs and Milan interested in Napoli midfielder Diawara

21 April at 16:00
Amadou Diawara currently plays for Napoli and the 21-year-old is considered to be an extremely gifted young player. Now, according to what has been reported, three clubs are interested in signing Diawara in the summer; Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan and Fiorentina.

The youngster has played 13 times in the league for Napoli this season but a number of clubs are interested in stealing him away from the Neapolitans and using him as building block for a future midfield.

