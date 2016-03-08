Transfer news: Spurs chasing Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha

Tottenham Hotspur already have a world class goalkeeper with French World Cup winning captain Hugo Lloris; but the club are begin their search for his successor. Current rumours indicate that the club could be shortlisting Lazio's Albanian goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha as his future replacement.However, Spurs will face some opposition in their pursuit of Strakosha with Lazio's Claudio Lotito and Igli Tare unwilling to part with the young keeper; the President and sporting director proving tough to deal with time after time in the negotiation room.

