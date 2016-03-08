Transfer news: Spurs chasing Liverpool forward Sturridge

According to what has been reported by the Daily Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge.Sturridge's contract with the Reds expires in the summer and, therefore, he will be available on a free contract. This would suggest that the club do not have any intention of renewing his deal, as they would have done by now if it was a priority. This leaves Sturridge free to talk to foreign clubs now and Spurs can speak to the forward's representatives just a month before his contract expires.

