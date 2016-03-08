Transfer news: Spurs consider €50m bid for Juventus target
25 April at 17:15According to what has been reported by La Repubblica this morning, Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign highly rated Roma starlet Nicolo Zaniolo. The Italian newspaper reports that Spurs are ready to put an offer of €50m on the table to try and convince Roma to part ways with the young Italian midfielder, who joined the Giallorossi from Inter Milan last season as a part of the deal to send Radja Nainggolan from Rome to the Nerazzurri.
Reportedly, Spurs are now pushing the most to get a deal over the line and Roma's resolve will be tested as they face big bids from a number of top clubs. It is not just the North London club interested in signing Zaniolo, with the likes of Arsenal, Milan, Real Madrid and Juventus also considered as suitors for his signature.
