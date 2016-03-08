Transfer news: Spurs lose interest in Inter midfielder Vecino

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino for some time; the 27-year-old Uruguayan being touted as a potential signing for Mauricio Pochettino in North London. However, it appears as though Tottenham are no longer interested and will not pay the €30m that Inter would like for their player.Tottenham, instead, are expected to pursue a younger player; someone who can, for €30m, provide a much longer coverage of their midfield. Therefore, Vecino's immediate future is tied to Inter and the 27-year-old will be constantly trying to pick up first team appearances.

