Transfer news: Spurs lose interest in Inter midfielder Vecino

14 March at 15:15
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino for some time; the 27-year-old Uruguayan being touted as a potential signing for Mauricio Pochettino in North London. However, it appears as though Tottenham are no longer interested and will not pay the €30m that Inter would like for their player.

Tottenham, instead, are expected to pursue a younger player; someone who can, for €30m, provide a much longer coverage of their midfield. Therefore, Vecino's immediate future is tied to Inter and the 27-year-old will be constantly trying to pick up first team appearances.

