Transfer news: Spurs-Real Madrid track opens for Rodriguez-Eriksen swap

According to what has been reported by the British media, Real Madrid are attempting to convince their Colombian playmaker, James Rodriguez, to make a move to Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur. James has been a target of Juventus, Arsenal and Napoli in recent weeks but now it appears as though Spurs could be his eventual destination.This comes as reports grow that Real Madrid are attempting to work through a deal for Tottenham's Danish attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen. Eriksen has been performing well this season and Madrid are attempting to use James Rodriguez as a makeweight in a deal to sign the Dane.

