Transfer news: The one condition on which Milan can sign Chelsea full-back Emerson

25 April at 16:00
AC Milan are heavily interested in signing Chelsea's Ital-Brazilian full-back Emerson Palmieri. According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the only way in which Emerson will be leaving Chelsea in the summer is if Maurizio Sarri leaves his role as head coach. If Sarri departs, Emerson can leave and Milan, alongside city rivals Inter Milan, would make an offer for the defender.

However, if Sarri stays at Chelsea, so will Emerson; denting Milan's chances of signing him from the West London club.

