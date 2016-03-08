Transfer news: The reason Herrera is leaving Man Utd for PSG

06 April at 11:30
In reports that have dominated headlines this week, it appears as though Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera will not be renewing his deal with Premier League giants Manchester United; instead opting to leave the Red Devils on a free contract at the end of his current deal to join Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

According to what has been reported by English tabloid newspaper The Sun, PSG edged ahead of Manchester United to secure Herrera's services as a result of the money they were prepared to offer the Spaniard. 

PSG have reportedly offered Herrera a salary of over eight million euros per season; more than Manchester United were prepared to offer and, therefore, his spell in the North of England will be coming to an end.

This opens United's market to sign a midfielder in the summer; with Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic perhaps of interest again - after the Red Devils were interested in the Serbian last summer.

