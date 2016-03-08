Transfer news: The two goalkeepers Spalletti wants at Inter

09 November at 16:00
According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are continuing to monitor the situations of potential goalkeepers to succeed Samir Handanovic. The 34-year-old Slovenian keeper has served Inter well, spending over six years with the Nerazzurri but the time is soon approaching to think about the future.
 
La Gazzetta’s reports suggest the two goakeepers that Luciano Spalletti and Piero Ausilio are keeping a watchful eye over are PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and Cagliari’s 24-year-old keeper Alessio Cragno, who was recently called up by Roberto Mancini to the Italian national team. Cragno would likely cost Inter around €20m.
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Cagliari

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.