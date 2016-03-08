Transfer news: The two goalkeepers Spalletti wants at Inter
09 November at 16:00According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are continuing to monitor the situations of potential goalkeepers to succeed Samir Handanovic. The 34-year-old Slovenian keeper has served Inter well, spending over six years with the Nerazzurri but the time is soon approaching to think about the future.
La Gazzetta’s reports suggest the two goakeepers that Luciano Spalletti and Piero Ausilio are keeping a watchful eye over are PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and Cagliari’s 24-year-old keeper Alessio Cragno, who was recently called up by Roberto Mancini to the Italian national team. Cragno would likely cost Inter around €20m.
