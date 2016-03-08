According to today's edition of The Sun, both Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Rojo will leave Manchester United in the summer. The Red Devils are planning to make bis signings at the end of the season and the duo will be put on the market to raise money to sign new players for the 2019/20 campaign.Sanchez failed to live up to expectations since joining the Premier League giants from Arsenal in January 2018. The Chile striker has only five goals and nine assists in 43 appearances with the Red Devils.