Transfer news: Torino defender Nkoulou linked with PSG and PL switch

According to what has been reported by Tuttosport today, Torino defender Nicolas Nkoulou is wanted by a number of clubs, most notably from the Premier League and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. PSG are on the lookout for a new centre-back and they see Nkoulou as the perfect option.However, Torino are reluctant to sell and, as far as the defender himself is concerned, he is happy at his current club and will not be rushing to force through a move to a much bigger club.

