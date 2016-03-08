Transfer news: Torino to move for Milan forward Cutrone on one condition...

According to what has been reported in recent weeks, AC Milan forward Patrick Cutrone could be heading for the club's exit in the summer. Cutrone's agent, when asked about if the forward will stay in Milan, said "We will see", adding fuel to the speculatory fire that the Italian striker could be leaving the club.Since the arrival of Krzysztof Piatek, Cutrone has had less of a role to play at Milan than he did when Gonzalo Higuain was struggling during his loan from Juventus; which was eventually cut short and the Argentine is now on the team at Chelsea for the rest of the season.Torino have been tracking Cutrone for some time and it is thought that the club will be amongst the frontrunners for his signature come the summer. However, there is a condition that must first be met before the Turin-based club sign the Rossoneri forward. Torino will only be signing Cutrone if either Simone Zaza or Andrea Belotti leave the club, with the club currently not having enough space for another quality forward.

