Transfer news: Tottenham Hotspur chase Inter Milan and AC Milan wingers

According to what has been reported by Tuttosport this morning, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in doing some player-shopping in Milan; the Premier League outfit looking at a player from each of the two famous Serie A sides.From AC Milan, Tuttosport suggest that former Liverpool player and ex-Chelsea target Suso is on their shopping list; linked with a move away from the club since the summer but sticking with the Rossoneri since. Suso is a direct winger, able to cause defences all sorts of problems with his pace and agility, as well as having an eye for goal and a good final pass.From Inter Milan, Tuttosport report that it is Arsenal target Ivan Perisic that Spurs would like to get their hands on; the Croatian having failed to move on loan to the Gunners in January as the two clubs failed to iron out an agreement. Spurs could, in theory, capitalise on the chaos at Inter Milan by trying again for the Croatian winger; who plays similarly to Suso but possesses a greater technical ability.Spurs are searching for a new winger; and Milan seems to be their supermarket of choice.

