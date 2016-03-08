Transfer News: Tottenham make huge bid for Barcelona-bound Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot's future has been decided for a long time, at least in the sense of his departure from Paris Saint-Germain. However, his next destination is unknown thus far, with Barcelona seemingly being confident in bringing the Frenchman to the Nou Camp as a free agent next summer.



However, there are also other teams interested in the player, who would like the player to join their respective clubs even this month. One of these is Tottenham, who are, according to The Sun, ready to offer 20 million euros to convince PSG to sell the player in the currently ongoing transfer market. But apparently, the player would like to wait until the expiration of his contract to join another side.