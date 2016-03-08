Transfer news: Tottenham's €60m bid for Betis star rejected?

Spanish club Real Betis have reportedly rejected Tottenham Hotspur’s bid for central midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.



As per Ok Sevilla, Spurs have identified Lo Celso as the perfect replacement for their star midfielder Christian Eriksen who is expected to join Spanish giants Real Madrid in the coming transfer window.



Keeping that in mind, the North London giants have made an initial bid of €60 million, but it was rejected by the club who maintained their stance that their star midfielder is not for sale.



The 23-year-old has had an impressive first season for the club where he has scored 16 goals in all competition.

