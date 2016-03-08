Transfer news: Vidal ‘wants to come back’ to Juventus

15 November at 09:45
According to what has been reported by the front page of Il Corriere dello Sport, with the headline “He wants to come back” – Arturo Vidal could be in line for a sensational return to Juventus, after the Chilean midfielder appears extremely unsettled in his new home at Barcelona.
 
Vidal was given little game-time at the start of the season and was not afraid to voice his discontent on social media. Now, just a few months after he left Bayern Munich for Barcelona, the midfielder could be picking up sticks again and returning to Turin for around €25m.
 
