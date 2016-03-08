Transfer news: Vieira pushes Saint-Maximin towards AC Milan move
18 February at 15:30AC Milan are being very strongly linked with Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin. The Frenchman has impressed many with his performances in Ligue 1 this season and Milan were interested in making a move for him during the winter transfer window. However, a move did not materialise, yet the club remain quietly optimisitc about their chances of signing him.
AC Milan have received a boost in their pursuit of Saint-Maximin, however, as tensions continue to grow between Nice and Saint-Maximin. According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Nice head coach Patrick Vieira is angry with the winger after he pulled out of the club's weekend match due to a supposed illness.
