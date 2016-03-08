Transfer News: West Ham ready to make super offer for Torino's Belotti

18 January at 22:00
After Higuain and Piatek, another Serie A bomber could be set for a change of air and carve out a large space on the covers of sports newspapers: Andrea Belotti could leave Torino during the winter transfer market to move to West Ham.

According to CuoreToro.it, the London-based club is ready to offer 50 million euros for the Torino captain who would arrive at the club as a replacement for the departing Marko Arnautovic, an old acquaintance of Italian football, who is close to a transfer to China. It remains to be understood if Torino's president Cairo will consider the offer sufficient to let the player go already in January.

