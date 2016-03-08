Transfer news: why Juventus haven't announced the signing of Caceres yet

29 January at 11:35
Martin Caceres underwent Juventus medical on Saturday but the Serie A giants have yet to announce his signing. The Uruguay International is waiting for his Juventus switch to be official and according to  Il Corriere della Sera, the official announcement of his signing will arrive today.

Juventus couldn't release an official announcement before not because of physical problems but because of bureaucratic issues that are being solved and that will allow Juve to confirm the signing of Caceres today.

