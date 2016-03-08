Transfer news: Worry for Inter as Atletico reattempt Godin renewal
23 January at 20:05According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, Atletico Madrid are once again trying to renew the contract of experienced Uruguayan defender Diego Godin. Godin was linked with a move away from Atletico after the World Cup, when he performed well with his national team.
It has been reported in recent weeks, however, that Godin is all-but in agreeance about a move to Inter Milan; the Milanese side having entered reported pre-contract talks when the player's contract reached a 6-moth expiry countdown at the start of January.
Reportedly, however, Atletico have had Godin's representatives reiterate their response and decide a deal will likely not be signed unless under very certain conditions.
