Transfer news: Zidane cagey in response to Bale future
20 April at 22:45Real Madrid recently appointed Zinedine Zidane to become their head coach once again; under a year after the Frenchman left the club after a disagreement with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. Zidane's appointment has come at a time of struggle for Madrid; who have lost the title race to Barcelona and exited the Champions League from the round of 16 to Ajax.
Zidane spoke at a press conference where he spoke on a couple of topics, including Gareth Bale and his rumoured departure from the club.
"Bale's future? We haven't talked about it, now I'm just thinking about the training camp. Reconstruction? I don't want to expose myself, especially on the names. With the club we will deal with the topic concerning the profiles I need, the leadership knows perfectly what I need."
Bale has been linked in the past with a move to Manchester United, as well as a potential return to his former club Tottenham Hotspur; with Madrid reportedly interested in Tottenham's Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane.
