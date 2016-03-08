Transfer news: Zidane wants Liverpool's Mane at Real Madrid
19 March at 18:45According to what has been reported by France Football, it is not Mohamed Salah that Zinedine Zidane is interested in adding to his Real Madrid squad from Liverpool but, instead, Senegalese forward Sadio Mane.
Zidane is reportedly determined on bringing Mane to La Liga and will use a bumper budget to add him to his squad. Madrid are yet to truly replace Cristiano Ronaldo and, although not a straight swap, the addition of Mane will allows Los Blancos to make one more world class forward signing as they look to put a disappointing season behind them.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments