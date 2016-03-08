Transfer talk: Mourinho wants Napoli defender
11 December at 11:45Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked to Spurs by the Spanish press, as reported by The Daily Mail. Mourinho may well have to reshuffle his backline as Jan Vertonghen and Toby Aldeweireld are both out of contract shortly and Danny Rose will have just 12 months to run.
Whilst Spurs are scoring plenty of goals under their new boss, they are having defensive issues, hence the reason for actively looking to upgrade on their ageing centre backs.
Mourinho had a huge interest in Koulibaly when he was managing Manchester United, but Napoli rejected the 95 million Euro bid for the defender. However, due to certain issues behind closed doors leading to the sacking of manager Carlo Ancelotti, Napoli would be happy to add this sort of cash to their books.
Koulibaly has made 19 first team appearances this season for Napoli, with outings in all six of their Champions League matches.
Anthony Privetera
