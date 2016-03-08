Transfer watch: from Suso to Koulibaly, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man U Serie A targets rated

Lazio and Inter will close matchday 10 in Serie A tonight provided that the Serie A giants will be allowed to face each other as a weather alert has hit Rome, the city of tonight’s clash between the Biancocelesti and the Nerazzurri.



If Inter and Lazio will be given green light to play at the Olimpico, Manchester United will have a chance to monitor two of their main transfer targets: Milan Skriniar (Inter) and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).



The Red Devils, however, had a few impressions about some other of their transfer targets in Serie A last weekend. Nicolò Barella (also watched by Liverpool) was one of the best players on the pitch in Cagliari’s 2-1 over Chievo while Lorenzo Pellegrini showed his personality in the Sunday night clash between his Roma side and Napoli.









​During the same game, Liverpool kept an eye on the likes of Piotr Zielinski and Lorenzo Insigne who were average in the Azzurri 1-1 draw against Roma.



Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibay didn’t have his best day ever against Edin Dzeko although the Senegal center-back managed to provide the West Ham target from scoring any goal at all at the San Paolo last night.



Koulibaly has been linked with Chelsea and Barcelona with the Blaugrana who have also set their sights on Genoa’s Krzysztof Piatek. The Poland International failed to score against Udinese at Marassi but remains with nine goals in as much Serie A games this season.



Lorenzo Bettoni