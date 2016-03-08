...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Transfer watch: from Suso to Koulibaly, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man U Serie A targets rated

Higuain Suso Biglia esultanza Milan
29 October at 18:30

Lazio and Inter will close matchday 10 in Serie A tonight provided that the Serie A giants will be allowed to face each other as a weather alert has hit Rome, the city of tonight’s clash between the Biancocelesti and the Nerazzurri.

If Inter and Lazio will be given green light to play at the Olimpico, Manchester United will have a chance to monitor two of their main transfer targets: Milan Skriniar (Inter) and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).

The Red Devils, however, had a few impressions about some other of their transfer targets in Serie A last weekend. Nicolò Barella (also watched by Liverpool) was one of the best players on the pitch in Cagliari’s 2-1 over Chievo while Lorenzo Pellegrini showed his personality in the Sunday night clash between his Roma side and Napoli.




​During the same game, Liverpool kept an eye on the likes of Piotr Zielinski and Lorenzo Insigne who were average in the Azzurri 1-1 draw against Roma.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibay didn’t have his best day ever against Edin Dzeko although the Senegal center-back managed to provide the West Ham target from scoring any goal at all at the San Paolo last night.

Koulibaly has been linked with Chelsea and Barcelona with the Blaugrana who have also set their sights on Genoa’s Krzysztof Piatek. The Poland International failed to score against Udinese at Marassi but remains with nine goals in as much Serie A games this season.

Click on the GALLERY for ALL THE RATINGS of Manchester United, Spurs, Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid target in Serie A this weekend
 


Lorenzo Bettoni

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Genoa
Juventus
Milan
Roma
Cagliari

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.