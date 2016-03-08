Transfer window: big day of announcements for Chelsea, Milan and Barcelona
23 January at 23:45It was a big day in the January transfer window today as three big deals were officially confirmed. All three deals hold big weight and have been discussed at length on social media.
The day of madness began with Barcelona's announcement of the signing of Ajax starlet Frenkie De Jong for a believed €75m fee plus addons. This was met with mixed but generally positive reaction - with many excited to see how the player fares but also some were left astonished at Barcelona's fee paid.
In the evening, Chelsea confirmed the signing of Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juventus. After a poor spell on loan at AC Milan, Higuain cut his stay in Milan short and has joined Chelsea till the end of the season. If Chelsea come 3rd in the league and win the Europa League, they can extend the loan by another season. If not, they can pay a fee to buy Higuain permanently from Juventus - as Milan could have done if the player had stayed.
Finally, AC Milan then confirmed the signing of Genoa's Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek for a €35m fee. Piatek will fill the void left by Higuain and everyone is excited to see how the high-flying Pole will get on.
Sam Wilson (@snhw_)
