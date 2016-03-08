Trapattoni, 80 years old on the day of the Milan derby: 'I would like to play Italy-Korea again'

Giovanni Trapattoni turns 80 on Sunday on the day of the Milan-Inter derby. Former Italy coach said in an interview with La Repubblica: "The derby is always unpredictable and has never made any favorites, this time it's even more true. Divided by one point in the standings and with the same goal difference. Respect the first leg Milan is more solid while Inter could be conditioned by the Icardi case, but also by the effort and the result of the Europa League ".

"Milan was my first family, the club that made me realize my dream. Without Milan my story would have been undoubtedly different. Juve was a long love story, an exceptional group that allowed me to establish myself as a coach. Inter is an unstoppable emotion, the team with which I can try to understand if my successes were linked only to Juve. Making a comparison with life, Milan was adolescence, Juve married, Inter changed from middle age."

"Is there a game I would like to play again? None, because I don't know how my career would have developed if something had gone differently. I made mistakes, I don't regret them: they were among the best teachings I have ever received. I feel so extremely lucky already.”

“Did Magath give me more pain, Juventus executioner in the 1983 European Cup final with Hamburg, or Byron Moreno, Italy-South Korea's referee? Definitely Moreno. Because what happened at the 2002 World Cup originated from the referee and not from the opponent. And the referee expects super behavior. He committed a great injustice and hit all of Italy. Here, I think about it: if there were to be a match that I would play again, it would be Italy-Korea to have a different referee."