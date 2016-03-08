Trapattoni: ‘Ronaldo embodies Juventus’ style, Sarri to Chelsea…’
20 July at 13:30Former Juventus and Italy boss Giovanni Trapattoni talked to Tuttosport about Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juve switch: “Juventus are a fascinating club. I know because I’ve won trophies here and elsewhere. Juventus were the only team that could sign Ronaldo because of the passion of their president Andrea Agnelli. Ronaldo can help Juventus and Italian football. He is motivated. Cristiano embodies the style of Juventus.”
“The Ronaldo that we saw during the last season or during the World Cup is not an old player. He is in shape and he can score many goals for Juve. He will be a key player for Allegri who, I think, is the best Italian manager right now.”
“There are many top clubs competing to win the Champions League but Juve have one more chance with Ronaldo.”
“Sarri to Chelsea? He is going to do a thrilling experience in a new league. It’s going to be different for him, the Premier League is a hard competition. Ancelotti? He has won trophies everywhere, I am not surprised by his decision, he wants a challenge. Passion of Napoli fans is unique, he can achieve something extraordinary.”
Go to comments