Riccardo Trevisani of Sky Sport had this to say about Real Madrid as they take on Atletico Madrid in the European Supercup:"Real without Ronaldo? Well they still have a great team. Let's not forget that it was Bale who allowed them to beat Liverpool not Ronaldo. Benzema also scored in that game even if Karius was bad. Yes Ronaldo scored many important goals leading up to the finals but he wasn't visible against Liverpool. I think Real have been planning to live without CR7 for some time now...".