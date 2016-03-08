Trezeguet in legal trouble due to drunk driving
18 July at 14:45Former Juventus striker David Trezeguet has found himself in legal trouble after he was caught drunk driving recently.
La Repubblica claim that Trezeguet was returning from Monforte d'Alba in the Langhe, where he was in the company of former teammate Mauro Camoranesi and they had taken in a wine tasting festival.
The municipal administrators had also hosted them for a dinner in the same village.
But while driving back to Turin, shortly after midnight, Trezeguet was stopped by the police near Piazza Castello. He was visibly and clearly drunk but he refused to take the alcohol test that the police proposed he should take.
He was reportedly abusing and talking very loudly- something the police didn't take kindly to. After a while, his agents convinced him to take the alcohol test as those who do not take it risk the maximum penalty.
The examination revealed that the alcohol consumed by the Frenchman was much higher than the permitted limit. He was denounced for drunk driving and his driving license was taken away but is also at the risk of a bigger fine because of how he treated the officials.
