Trezeguet: 'Juve can beat Ajax without Ronaldo'

28 March at 18:10
Juventus legend David Trezeguet has spoken about the injury of Cristiano Ronaldo with SportMediaset:  "We are waiting for the new medical tests. He is a very important player for us but Juvetus do not only depend on Cristiano Ronaldo. The team is deep and they have enough quality to face Ajax even without Cristiano. Juve can still qualify for the next stage". CR7 was visited by Juventus medical staff today. He will undergo further medical tests next week.
 

