Trezeguet: There’s no advice I could give a player like Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus legend David Trezeguet has spoken to Sky about the Old Lady's objectives this season and shared a few thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo and why he still hasn't scored.



“Juventus have added important values to reach this objective, an objective that isn’t easy to reach because there are other teams who have this objective and have invested a lot, they continue their growth, but it’s true they really want that trophy. The club has invested heavily to see if they can reach that objective, because they know very well that afterward the pitch speaks the truth. It’s a difficult objective, it’s certainly not easy, but Juventus have been close and I think with these new signings they’ve shown they want to get this very important trophy.”



“There’s no advice I could give a player like Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s very aware and he knows that this league is a different league from those he knew England and Spain. We’re talking about an extraordinary player though. He wants to show his quality, he’s training very hard and he’ll break his duck sooner or later. He’s trying to get to know his new teammates, the new system and new habits but he’s an extraordinary player who has consistently shown he’s a real professional, so I think it’ll come with time. It’s not easy, but we’re talking about a player who will break his duck and do really well for Juventus. I think a champion like him always wants to score as many goals as possible, and he’s working hard to do that. He’ll score sooner or later because he’s an extraordinary player, he’s a player who has shown us that he can score a lot of important goals every year, and I hope he scores soon for the good of Juventus.

