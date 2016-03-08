Juventus legend David Trezeguet has revealed that he will happy if Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his goalscoring record at the club.Trezeguet was recently interviewed by La Stampa and was asked about how he would react if Ronaldo ever breaks his goalscoring record of 171 goals in 10 seasons. He said: "Should he beat my record? No problem, I would be proud."I have never been jealous of others' records, imagine if it is overcome by someone, he should be a champion. Until June, I was the youngest Frenchman to have scored in the final round of a World Cup."Now, that guy is Mbappé and that's how it goes: I'm happy to have been overtaken by a guy with a great future ".Ronaldo started for Juventus in their Serie A opener against Chievo Verona last week and is expected to start against Lazio later today as well.