Trippier approves Juventus move: the Tottenham star's price tag revealed

Joao Cancelo seems destined to leave Juventus in the upcoming transfer market and Juventus are working intensively to sign a substitute, with Tottenham's Kieran Trippier on top of Fabio Paratici's wishlist.



In the last few days, the price of the English fullback has grown but nevertheless, the Bianconeri are ready to get serious after initial talks, even if they are aware of the competition from Inter and Napoli.



The same Trippier, among all potential destinations, has put the Allianz Stadium on top of his preferences. Tottenham demand 30 million euros for the fullback and Juve have registered the request and continue to work on the after-Cancelo era.