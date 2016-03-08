Trouble for Tottenham as superstar forward could face military service call

Son Heung-Min moved to Tottenham in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen and has since become one of the greatest Asian players in Premier League history. His blistering pace, tricky dribbling and acute finishing make him a valuable asset for Spurs and one which they wish to keep.



Which is where the problem of military service comes in. Son is South Korean and in accordance with the country’s law, he could face up to two years of military service. Not only this but Son would face his salary being reduced from the €360k a month he currently earns at Spurs to just €100 a month.



If South Korea lose to Germany and get knocked out of the World Cup, it will all hinge on South Korea’s Asian Cup performance in Indonesia in January. However, matters complicate as Spurs will have to release Son for around a month to allow him to compete; something Leverkusen did not allow back in the 2014 Asian Cup – with Son missing out on South Korea’s winning performance which granted that squad exemption from military service.



