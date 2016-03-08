Tite learns Allegri's lesson as Douglas Costa is as decisive as Coutinho and Neymar

Brazil defeated Costa Rica 2-0 in the FIFA 2018 World Cup match on June 22, Friday and Philippe Coutinho and Neymar were the two players who scored two late goals for their country today.



The two goals Brazil scored came during the extra time of the match and one of the key players apart from the two goal scorers for Tite was Juventus star Douglas Costa.



The former Bayern Munich winger assisted one of the two goals scored and could have had another assist if VAR would not have ruled out Neymar’s penalty appeal.



Tite did not play Douglas Costa in the first match and today, he replaced him with Willian after 45 minutes. The Juventus player was able to create an impact on the overall game against Costa Rica.



The Brazil coach should do what Max Allegri did with Douglas Costa cause he can also be a star player for his country too. With today’s victory, Brazil takes a big step towards the knockout stages.

