Tuchel explains how Neymar can leave PSG

French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) coach Thomas Tuchel has explained the circumstances in which star striker Neymar can leave the club in the ongoing transfer window.



The Brazil striker has been linked with a move away from the French capital and has attracted interest from Spain where FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in acquiring his services, but so far, no deal has been materialised.



While talking to the media, PSG coach explained that the 27-year-old will be only allowed to leave the club once his replacement arrives.



"He will not go away unless his replacement arrives, it's impossible,” said Tuchel. “If you lose Neymar, you must have his replacement. He is a footballer who makes a difference in one on one situation and often in football, he is decisive.”



Neymar has had a turbulent time ever since joining PSG in the summer of 2017 for a world-record fee of €225 million from Barcelona.

