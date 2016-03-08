Tuchel grants boost to Real Madrid as he cannot guarantee star duo stay at PSG
26 May at 21:45PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel has been speaking at today's F1 Grand Prix in Monaco, discussing, with Sky Sports, the future of both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Neymar has been linked with a move to Real Madrid since he moved to the club from Barcelona whilst Mbappe has been a reported alternate target of Real Madrid if the La Liga giants fail to sign Eden Hazard; the Chelsea winger being their top priority.
Speaking about the future of the duo, Tuchel has said that
"Things are like they are, there is a lot of speculation which means we have a lot of quality and talent.
"My wish as a manager and as a coach is clear, I want all my players to stay at PSG and stay with our project. The work is not finished, it has just started.
"My wish is clear, but I can't promise as that would be naïve and I don't want to be naïve in this business."
