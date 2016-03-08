Tuchel linked to Roma job as managerial merry-go-round hots up

As the managerial merry-go-round hots up in Italy, the latest rumour this morning, reported by multiple sources, is that Thomas Tuchel could be set to join Roma next season, with current Juventus manager replacing him at PSG, while Conte remains in pole position for the Juventus job. With so many top clubs in Italy looking likely to be searching for new managers, these rumours are expected to rumble on all through the summer.

Current Roma manager looks certain to be leaving after the season ends, but the board are hopeful that he can guide them to the Champions League, with Roma currently sitting 3 points behind Atalanta, who occupy the final qualification spot. If he were to achieve this they would attempt to lure Tuchel to the club, but it is thought that without Champions League they will not stand a chance of bringing the former Dortmund to the capital.